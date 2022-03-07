Cleanup begins after SUV crashes into Jackson business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A car crashed into a local business Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Restaurant Supply endured structural damage after a late model Chevrolet SUV crashed into the front doors.

The store equipment supplier was alerted by the alarm system of glass breakage around 3 that afternoon.

It’s unclear how the driver crashed into the building, but according to Jackson Restaurant Supply President Jim Griffith, no one was injured and to his knowledge the driver has since been captured by authorities.

Griffith says despite the recent collision, they have plans to continue moving forward.

“We have a manufacturing facility in the back and it’s buzzing now, and we’ll be delivering what they manufacture here this week,” Griffith said. “So we’re not out of business.”

Jackson Restaurant Supply is currently open and operational, and Griffith expects the store to be back fully functioning soon.

For more news out of Madison County, click here.