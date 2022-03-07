Dry Conditions Arrive Overnight but Don’t Last Long

Weather Update – Monday, March 7, 2022 – 5:50PM

TODAY:

We continues with severe storms this morning but thankfully seen them taper off around 10am. Highs around 70 were felt early before the system passes around 6AM and have continued dropping since then. A few scattered showers have remained this afternoon as the cooler air mass has set in. We should continue dropping into the 30’s tonight for lows with showers and a few clouds moving out. A few flurries may appear as some lingering moisture moves through the atmosphere, however no accumulation is expected. As we head into tomorrow, similar conditions remain- without the severe aspect.

TOMORROW:

The first half of the day Tuesday looks dry with temperatures warming into the 50’s. However, showers move in after lunch, remaining fairly light and scattered. A few showers south of I-40 could bring some heavier showers around 5-6PM but should move out quickly.Overnight, lows should remain in the upper 30’s as showers continue, but dry conditions move in around 8AM Wednesday.

THIS WEEK:

The first half of the day Tuesday looks dry but showers move in during the second half and overnight. Highs should remain in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s. By Wednesday morning, showers taper off, leaving a mostly dry day ahead. Highs in the upper 50’s are expected with lows in the 30’s overnight. By Thursday, drier conditions remain with a little sunshine. Highs in the lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s are expected before showers move in Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers pick back up Friday ahead of another cold front. Highs remain in the 60’s with showers and storms by the afternoon. After the front passes, lows drop into the 20’s. This could lead to some winter weather possible on the back end of the front – specifically some snow showers.

Some of us could be seeing up to an inch of snowfall at the moment, but i would take any forecasts until Wednesday with a grain of salt. Many things can change between this afternoon and Friday morning. With that being said, more fine tuned forecasts will become available later in the week. By Saturday morning, winter weather should taper off with highs barley making it out of the 30’s. Sunshine and drier conditions remain into the weekend. Lows are back in the 20’s Saturday evening. However, southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing for a slight warm up into the 50’s.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com