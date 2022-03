Mugshots : Madison County : 03/04/22 – 03/07/22

Jeremy Tate Jeremy Tate: Simple domestic assault

Neico Bond Neico Bond: Simple domestic assault

Acie Sims Acie Sims: Driving under the influence

Aimee Cotton Aimee Cotton: Violation of community corrections

Alexa Campbell Alexa Campbell: Failure to appear, violation of probation



Alfredia Dill Alfredia Dill: Driving under the influence

Angela Campbell Angela Campbell: Violation of community corrections

Anthony Anderson: Aggravated domestic assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Anthony Johnson Anthony Johnson: Violation of community corrections

Anthony Williams: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, violation of probation



Austin Englet Clifton Austin Englet Clifton: Violation of probation

Bobby Presley Bobby Presley: Failure to appear

Britney Maclin Britney Maclin: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

Calvin Garvins Calvin Garvins: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear

Carlotta Terry Carlotta Terry: Violation of probation



Chandler Petty Chandler Petty: Unlawful exposure

Christina Lawrence: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

Christopher Williams Christopher Williams: Driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

David Brown: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident

Deangelos Gunn: Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



Decornick Moore Decornick Moore: Driving under the influence

Dedrick Gooch Dedrick Gooch: Aggravated child abuse or neglect

Ebony Cook Ebony Cook: Violation of probation

Eric Coman: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license

Eric Pittman Eric Pittman: Violation of probation



Felecia Harrington Felecia Harrington: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Freddrick Stone Freddrick Stone: Driving under the influence

Gary Deberry Gary Deberry: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

Homero Deleon Homero Deleon: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jamarious Clark Jamarious Clark: Aggravated domestic assault, aggravated burglary



James Cole: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

Janesha Perkins Janesha Perkins: Theft under $999

Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer: Aggravated domestic assault

Joseph Gaskins Joseph Gaskins: Violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest

Keith Jones Keith Jones: Violation of community corrections



Kenneth Jamison: Burglary, failure to appear, theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle, schedule II drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Kimberly Bettie Kimberly Bettie: Driving under the influence

Lendell Davis Lendell Davis: Aggravated assault

Lewis Jenkins Lewis Jenkins: Failure to appear

Marico Purdy Marico Purdy: Failure to appear



Nakia Simpson Nakia Simpson: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

Patricia Wooten Patricia Wooten: Driving under the influence, reckless driving

Raymond Ross Raymond Ross: Aggravated domestic assault

Robert Robertson Robert Robertson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Ronald Goss Ronald Goss: Driving under the influence



Stephanie Bledsoe Stephanie Bledsoe: Violation of probation

Stephen Theriault Stephen Theriault: Failure to appear

Timothy Jackson Timothy Jackson: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Tommy Robinson Tommy Robinson: Failure to appear

Tony Cook: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Victoria Williams Victoria Williams: Violation of probation, failure to appear

William Austin William Austin: Violation of community corrections

William Case William Case: Violation of order of protection

William Jackson William Jackson: Simple domestic assault

