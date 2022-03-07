Robert Sanders Taylor, age 81, resident of Bolivar, Tennessee and husband of the late Cherful Dixon Taylor, departed this life Saturday morning, March 5, 2022 at Christian Care Center in Bolivar.

Robert was born April 19, 1940 in Laconia, Tennessee, the son of the late Robert Leroy Taylor and Eva Esther Conner Taylor. He was married March 29, 1975 to Cherful Lee Dixon Taylor and loved NASCAR. He was a former resident of Somerville and retired from Sears-Roebuck & Company.

Mr. Taylor is survived by four sisters, Jean Vaughan, Barbara Barber, Betty Locke and Brenda Yarbro (Robert); his brother, Wayne Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Clara Sparks and three brothers, Samuel Curtis Taylor, Tom Taylor and Jerry Taylor.

Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.