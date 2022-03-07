Storms Move Out With Colder Weather Ahead

Weather Update – Sunday, March 7, 2022 – 8:13 a.m.

TODAY:

Showers and thunderstorms pushed through with very heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. The severe threat has about ended for the area but a strong storm could still occur through about 9 a.m. near the Tennessee River. The cold front will push on through this morning with falling temperatures through the rest of today. A few lingering showers into the early afternoon.

Turning colder with a few lingering showers, turning colder with highs in the mid 50’s and temperatures falling through the afternoon. Winds from the west northwest at around 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and cold with lows around 32 and north winds of 9 mph.

THIS WEEK:

The first half of the day Tuesday looks dry but showers move in during the late evening Tuesday. Highs should remain in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s. By Wednesday morning, showers taper off, leaving a mostly dry day ahead. Highs in the upper 50’s are expected with lows in the 30’s overnight. By Thursday, drier conditions remain with a little sunshine. Highs in the lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s are expected before showers move in Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers pick back up Friday ahead of another cold front. Highs remain in the 60’s with showers and storms by the afternoon. Severe weather is possible but moer fine tuned details will be available as time grows closer. After the front passes, lows drop into the 20’s. This could lead to some winter weather possible on the back end of the front. By Saturday morning, winter weather should taper off with highs barley making it out of the 30’s. Sunshine and drier conditions remain into the weekend. Lows are back in the 20’s Saturday evening. However, southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing for a slight warm up into the 50’s.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com