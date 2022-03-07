TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 13-year-old

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Dylan Blake Feemster-Holloman.

The TBI says he is missing since around 2:30 p.m. March 4 from Carroll County.

He was last seen wearing a blue Memphis Tigers t-shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes.

The TBI says he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

If you have seen Dylan, call (731) 986-8947 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.