Tennessee State Parks see continued success throughout pandemic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks’ effects on the economy continue to see a steady climb throughout the pandemic.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers says the parks saw an increase in visitors when COVID-19 hit, and new figures show they continue to be a source of enjoyment while providing a boost to the economy.

A recent report shows the park system had an economic impact of $2.1 billion in Fiscal Year 2021, with 38.5 million visits last year.

That’s up from $1.84 billion in economic impacts and 34.7 million visits in Fiscal Year 2020.

In 2021, Tennessee State Parks was named among the top four parks systems in the U.S. by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.

They are one of only seven park systems in the country that do not charge admission fees.

To learn more about Tennessee State Parks, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.