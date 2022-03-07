Tyson donates over 38,000 pounds of food to local nonprofit

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A local nonprofit group received a large donation from Tyson Foods this month.

On March 3, Tyson donated more than 38,000 pounds of protein to Helping Hand of Humboldt, which will help address food insecurity in the Gibson and Madison County areas.

According to a news release, the donation will equate to over 152,000 meals.

Helping Hand of Humboldt Executive Director Jocelyn Bundy says they are grateful for Tyson’s help and that the donation will go a long way in the community.

This donation is the latest in a series of contributions from Tyson, which has also helped the nonprofit acquire new equipment and relocate to a new building.

For more news out of Gibson County, click here.