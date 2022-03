Biden bans Russian oil imports: What will it accomplish?

NEW YORK (AP) — As Russia has intensified its war on Ukraine, President Joe Biden announces a ban on importing Russian fuel.

Ban supporters say it would be the best way to force Moscow to pull back.

A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies.

Yet it’s far from clear that Europe would take part.

Unlike the United States, Europe is deeply reliant on Russian energy.

Any curbs on Russian oil exports would send already skyrocketing oil and gasoline prices ever higher on both continents and further squeeze consumers, businesses, financial markets and the global economy.

