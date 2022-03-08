City of Jackson to offer 2022 summer camps

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is bringing back summer camps for 2022!

The camp, which will last from May 31 to July 22, will have events like Touch a Truck, and Jackson Idol.

Registration will open March 14 at 8 a.m. for the Westwood Recreation Center, and at 8 a.m. on May 2 for T.R. White, the release says.

The city says registration can be done online in the Recreation and Parks section.

