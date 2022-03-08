Mugshots : Madison County : 03/07/22 – 03/08/22 March 8, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Javarius Higgins Javarius Higgins: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption Adonis Winston Adonis Winston: Criminal impersonation, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption Anthony Tipler Anthony Tipler: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Chad Harden Chad Harden: Criminal simulation, perjury/false statement to commissioner of safety, crimes against revenue officers Chad Harden: Criminal simulation, perjury/false statement to commissioner of safety, crimes against revenue officers Show Caption Hide Caption Chance Mitchell Chance Mitchell: Shoplifting/theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Clint Doolin Clint Doolin: Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency calls Show Caption Hide Caption Herbert Bates Herbert Bates: Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption Hildred Rice Hildred Rice: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Jarvis Johnson Jarvis Johnson: Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Kelvin Martin Kelvin Martin: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Rickius Grant Rickius Grant: Failure to appear, solicitation of person under 18 years of age Show Caption Hide Caption Samuel McAlister Samuel McAlister: Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption Tramane Earley Tramane Earley: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption Victor Ruiz Victor Ruiz: Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter