Mugshots : Madison County : 03/07/22 – 03/08/22

Javarius Higgins Javarius Higgins: Contempt of court

Adonis Winston Adonis Winston: Criminal impersonation, vandalism

Anthony Tipler Anthony Tipler: Failure to appear

Chad Harden Chad Harden: Criminal simulation, perjury/false statement to commissioner of safety, crimes against revenue officers

Chance Mitchell Chance Mitchell: Shoplifting/theft of property, driving on revoked/suspended license



Clint Doolin Clint Doolin: Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency calls

Herbert Bates Herbert Bates: Contempt of court

Hildred Rice Hildred Rice: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Jarvis Johnson Jarvis Johnson: Kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated domestic assault

Kelvin Martin Kelvin Martin: Evading arrest



Rickius Grant Rickius Grant: Failure to appear, solicitation of person under 18 years of age

Samuel McAlister Samuel McAlister: Violation of parole

Tramane Earley Tramane Earley: Public intoxication

Victor Ruiz Victor Ruiz: Evading arrest

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.