Newborn found dead alongside road in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are investigating the death of a newborn baby found alongside a roadway in Memphis.

Memphis police said in a statement that the infant appeared to be full term and had been wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

The statement said officers located the newborn on Sunday.

No further information was immediately released.

Police say anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is continuing.

For more Tennessee news, click here.