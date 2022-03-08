Rain Returns In The Evening

Weather Update – Tuesday, March 8, 2022 – 8:13 a.m.

Winter Temperatures Return For A Short Time And Rain On The Way This Evening….

TODAY:

Starting off with cloudy skies and the upper 30’s along with light northeast winds this morning. Clouds will continue to increase into today with rain approaching from the south. Some cold rain will move in through the evening with rain likely overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Most of the rain will move through while we are sleeping while the sunshine makes a slow return into the morning tomorrow. Totals will be between a quarter to a half inch of rain. It will be a cold rain as temperatures will be in the 40’s to upper 30’s through the night. Take a rain jacket if you are going out.

The target time for most of the rain will be between about 6 pm this evening and 5 am in the morning. Skies will start to gradually clear out after sunrise Wednesday with a couple of dry days to follow.

We’ll enjoy a couple of drier days with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures and Thursday actually looks pretty mild in the lower 60’s with sunny skies.Most of Friday will be dry before some rain and snow showers move in in the late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT:

Rain likely with lows in the upper 30’s.

THIS WEEK:

Rain moves out Wednesday morning and we return to sunshine and highs around 57. Wednesday night will be dry and cool with lows around in the upper 30’s. Sunny and mild on Thursday with highs around 64. Thursday night, clear skies and lows around 40.

THIS WEEKEND:

Friday, increasing clouds and highs around 60. Friday evening into Friday night, Rain will mix with snow showers and turning sharply colder, Lows around 19 by Saturday morning. It’s early yet to say if there will be accumulations but due to the fast moving nature of the system and the highs earlier in the day around 60 degrees, any accumulations look to be limited right now. Windchills could be in the lower teens! We’ll be cold on Saturday but sunny with highs in the mid 30’s. Clear skies Saturday night and continued cold in the lower 20’s. A warm up coming for Sunday as we’ll have sunshine and highs around 60.

We are in March which can bring severe weather, snow, flooding, and lightning, and sometimes only hours apart as we are attempting to change seasons. It’s always a great time to review weather safety tips and have a plan of action for you and your family in the event of severe weather. For the latest on the weather, join us on line and on air on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and wbbjtv.com

