Rain Showers Return This Evening But More Mild and Dry Conditions are Ahead

Tuesday Evening Forecast
Shaley Dawson,

Weather Update – Tuesday, March 8, 2022 – 4:50PM

TODAY:

We’ve soon a cool and cloudy day in West Tennessee. however, over the next few hours, showers will be returning. Thankfully, they should remain fairly light but a few heavier pockets may sneak in at times. Greatest accumulation is expected to be south of I-40, but only 0.25″-0.5″ is expected. Overnight, showers continue with lows in the upper 30’s. Showers could clear out by around 7AM tomorrow morning for a sunnier and warmer day.

TOMORROW:

By Wednesday morning, showers taper off early in the morning, leaving a mostly dry day ahead. Clouds should gradually decrease, bringing a little sunshine back to West Tennessee. Highs in the upper 50’s are expected with lows in the 30’s overnight. By Thursday, drier conditions remain with a little sunshine, similar to Wednesday. Highs in the lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s are expected before showers move in Friday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers pick back up Friday morning ahead of another cold front. Highs remain in the 60’s but won’t last long. After the front passes, lows drop into the 20’s. This could lead to some winter weather possible on the back end of the front – specifically some snow showers.

Some of us could be seeing up to an inch of snowfall at the moment, but i would take any forecasts until Wednesday with a grain of salt. Many things can change between this afternoon and Friday morning. With that being said, more fine tuned forecasts will become available later in the week. By Saturday morning, winter weather should taper off with highs barley making it out of the 30’s. Sunshine and drier conditions remain into the weekend. Lows are back in the 20’s Saturday evening. However, southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing for a slight warm up into the 50’s.

