State finance commissioner speaks to FHU students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Students at a local university received a visit from a special guest speaker.

Tennessee Department of Financial Institutions Commissioner Greg Gonzales visited Freed-Hardeman University Tuesday, where he spoke to the entire student body about how the financial department supports local communities.

Gonzales says students were interested in a range of topics.

He says he was amazed at their willingness to learn details about how to regulate financial institutions and give support from an economic standpoint.

“And there’s so many good things happening in Tennessee. We need universities and students like these to help lead the way and the future. So it’s just really exciting for me to come and see that first hand,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says he appreciates the invitation to speak and the chance to have the conversation with students.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.