A Couple Of Dry Days Ahead, Late Week Snow…

Weather Update – Wednesday, March 9, 2022 – 6:50AM

TODAY:

Rain moves out and a return to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures starting in the upper 30’s and heading into the lower 50’s. The start of some better weather for about 2.5 days. A warming trend will kick in today and tomorrow but don’t get to used to it as bitter cold returns late week.

TOMORROW:

Clear skies will give way to lower temperatures tonight. We’ll drop to around 34 by sunrise on Thursday. Sunshine will be the main feature on Thursday highs in the lower 60’s with lows in the 40’s are expected before showers move in late Friday. Some of the rain late Friday could mix to all snow overnight into early Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers pick back up Friday morning ahead of another cold front. Highs remain in the 60’s but won’t last long. After the front passes, lows drop into the 20’s. This could lead to some winter weather possible on the back end of the front – specifically some snow showers.

Some of us could be seeing up to an inch of snowfall at the moment, but I would take any forecasts until Wednesday with a grain of salt. Many things can change between this afternoon and Friday morning. With that being said, more fine tuned forecasts will become available later in the week. By Saturday morning, winter weather should taper off with highs barley making it out of the 30’s. Sunshine and drier conditions remain into the weekend. Lows are back in the 20’s Saturday evening. However, southerly flow returns Sunday, bringing for a slight warm up into the 50’s.

