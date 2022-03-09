Bill ending suspension of driver’s license over child support fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legislation has been proposed to remove a driver’s license as license that can be taken away due to no child support payments.

The legislation — proposed by Rep. Harold M. Love, Jr. in the House and Sen. Raumesh Akbari in the Senate — would also remove the requirement that a felon looking to restore voting rights be up-to-date on child support.

House Bill 2758 failed to move forward during the Children & Family Affairs Subcommittee on Wednesday.

The State Bill version has been placed on the Senate Judiciary Committee calendar for March 15.