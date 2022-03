HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Dove Award-winning band Sidewalk Prophets are coming to Henderson.

The band will be performing at the Williams Auditorium on April 23 at 7 p.m.

Sidewalk Prophets’ hits include “The Words I Would Say,” “You Love Me Anyway” and “Live Like That.”

Williams Auditorium can be found at 634 East Main Street in Henderson.

