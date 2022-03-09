Larry Wayne Miller, Sr., of Oakland, TN, died Monday, March 7, 2022 after a brief illness. He was 78.

Born in Bonny Blue, Lee County, VA on April 12, 1943, he was the youngest son of Charles Houston Miller and Bessie Walter (Doughty) Miller. The family relocated to Oak Ridge, TN in 1943, where Charles worked security for the top-secret Manhattan Project and Bessie was a homemaker, raising eight children. Larry was predeceased by his brothers, Roland and Houston, his sisters, Betty, Marge, and Francis, and his oldest son, Larry Jr.

Larry married his high school sweetheart, Regina Rose (Freeman), in 1976, and the couple have resided in Oakland since 2013. He is survived by sisters, Sue Portwood and Virginia (Ginny) Cook, his sons, Walter Dale Miller and David Scott Miller, his daughter, Laura Regina Connolly, granddaughters, Brittany Nicole Miller, Amber Marie (Miller) Smith, Danielle Alexis Miller, Darla Nicole Miller and Carrington Rose Regina Connolly, grandson, Lochlann Craig Connolly, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In the words of Frank Sinatra, Larry did things his way right until the end. An avid golfer known for his quick wit, a host of “little known facts”, and for making killer divinity fudge, Larry is also credited as the inventor the Dad Joke in 1963. He loved to laugh and to make others laugh, and he is probably chuckling to himself in heaven over that last one.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School.

Family and friends will honor and remember Larry’s life by gathering for a Receiving of Friends on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Peebles West Funeral Chapel located at 10670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. The Memorial Service begins at 3:00 p.m. Graveside services will take place in Rockwood, TN this summer.

