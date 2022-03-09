“Matilda” musical to come to Henry County in April

PARIS, Tenn. — A collaboration is bringing a classic children’s book to Henry County.

A news release says the Bethel University Renaissance Theatre will put on Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical.”

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on April 1, 2, and 8, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 9 at the Krider Performing Arts Center.

Along with the public performances, the release says 1,500 kids will also be able to see the show during the day for free.

“This is a win-win situation for us,” said Travis McLeese, CEO of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “We are always looking for ways to diversify our tourism portfolio and bring new people to our community. Not only does this event do that, it impacts the quality of life in our region by supporting the arts from a local University. If this works, like we anticipate it will, we look to partner on similar projects to support the arts.”

This performance is a collaboration between the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, the Paris-Henry County Arts Council, and the Krider Performing Arts Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit BethelRenaissance.com/BoxOffice.

