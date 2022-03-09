Milan Elementary program honored by state

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan students and teachers are being recognized for their academic program.

The Tennessee State Department visited Milan Elementary School Wednesday morning to celebrate and honor the work district teachers have done through the Tennessee Model Foundational Skills Implementation Award.

Milan’s school district is one of five across the state to receive this award.

The videos of Milan teachers are shared with districts across the state as a model for literacy instruction, impacting the students in Milan and also other students across the state.

Milan students also got a warm welcome from Riley the Reading Raccoon, the state’s reading literacy mascot.

“Our teachers are very excited about the program. They can see a difference with the students as far as the excitement and learning and blending words and reading some already at the young ages. So very excited,” said Milan Elementary School Principal Tammy Rushing.

“We always like it when we take the lead, whether it be in city government or in our school system. It just shows that we’re progressive and we stay ahead of the curve. So yes, we’re very excited about that,” said Milan Mayor B.W. Beasley.

Rushing says they will continue with the training this school year and into the summer, and will continue to do what is best for the students at Milan Elementary.

