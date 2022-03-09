Poll of the Day: Planning or paying

Are you suffering from sticker shock?

From gas and groceries, to clothing and toiletries, everyday essentials are getting expensive.

Supply-chain setbacks have put a strain on certain items and rising rates for American goods are fueled in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

After months of assuming that inflation was temporary, federal reserve officials acknowledged that, in fact, prices would likely not return to previous levels, and it was time to raise interest rates.

There’s a lot to consider when making your next purchase, and we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.

With the general rise in the price of goods and services, do you spend more time planning for purchases or paying them off? Spend more time planning Spend more time paying them off