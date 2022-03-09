Poll of the Day: Planning or paying
Are you suffering from sticker shock?
From gas and groceries, to clothing and toiletries, everyday essentials are getting expensive.
Supply-chain setbacks have put a strain on certain items and rising rates for American goods are fueled in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
After months of assuming that inflation was temporary, federal reserve officials acknowledged that, in fact, prices would likely not return to previous levels, and it was time to raise interest rates.
There’s a lot to consider when making your next purchase, and we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.