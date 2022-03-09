Tennessee bill would criminalize COVID-19 vaccine requirements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee legislator has proposed a bill criminalizing COIVD-19 vaccine mandates.

The legislation, House Bill 2311, would make it an offense for a person or entity to require another get the vaccine or provide proof of receiving one.

The first violation of the proposed law is a Class C misdemeanor, then a Class B misdemeanor and fine of at least $1,000 for a second, and a Class A misdemeanor and a fine of at least $2,500 for a third violation.

The legislation does have an exception for hospitals and health care facilities where “a person who has been designated by a physician as being at high risk of death from exposure to a communicable disease.”

The legislation was introduced earlier in the year, and has most recently been sent to the Business & Utilities Subcommittee.

It is on their agenda for their meeting at 3:30 p.m. on March 9.

The House Bill was proposed by Rep. Bruce Griffey, of Paris, and the Senate Bill was proposed by Sen. Joey Hensley, of Hohenwald.

