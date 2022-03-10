A Couple Of Nice Mild Days Before The Snow

Weather Update – Wednesday, March 10, 2022 – 6:50 AM

TODAY:

Starting off the morning in the upper 30’s with a mostly clear sky. An warmer day ahead and with the sunshine. Temperatures in the lower 60’s along with low to calm winds will make it feel very mild Today. There is some snow that continues to look more likely by Friday evening, More on that coming up.

TONIGHT AND TOMORROW:

Tonight will be cold again with lows in the middle 30’s and light north winds around 1-3 mph. Sunshine will return again tomorrow with highs topping out in the lower lower 60’s with a pleasant day. Watch out for Friday late evening as snow showers will move in and temperatures will drop quickly into the night with snow showers.

A few rain showers will work in late evening and colder air will move in very quickly. Rain will change to snow over about an hour’s time and some lower end accumulations are expected. Temperatures will plunge through the night and we’ll wake Saturday to the lower 20’s.

Most snow accumulation will be on the grassy surface areas but a few slick spots will be possible by early Saturday. Conditions will improve quickly into Saturday as this will be a fast moving system and temperatures will warm into the weekend.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Saturday morning, wind chills in the single digits are possible with gusty conditions lasting into the evening. The light accumulations of snow we may see will begin to melt Saturday afternoon as temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30’s. However, we will quickly fall back into the upper teens for lows overnight. This will refreeze any accumulation and bring black ice concerns by Sunday morning. However, we will warm up significantly on Sunday with southerly flow returning. Highs are expected in the mid 50’s with mostly sunny skies. Any accumulation will melt by the afternoon. Overnight lows should remain above freezing in the 30’s.

Don’t forget on Sunday to turn your clocks forward an hour, which will bring awesome sunsets into next week.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday, warmer weather returns with highs in the lower 60’s. Sunsets should also be after 7 PM. However, you may not get to enjoy them too much. A few scattered showers should return later in the evening and last overnight. Lows should remain in the upper 40’s. Showers should taper off Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 60’s. Partly sunny skies remain but it will be a little breezy. Overnight lows drop back into the 40’s with mostly clear skies. By Wednesday, cloud coverage increases slightly but a little sunshine remains. Temperatures are continuing to climb into the 70’s by the afternoon.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com