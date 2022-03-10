Drug used in sexual assaults seized from baby food package in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Illegal drugs were seized from a package containing baby food in Memphis earlier this month.

According to a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers examined a package at an international port in Memphis on March 1.

The package was sent from London, England to an apartment in New York, and paperwork described it as containing porridge.

Upon examination, authorities discovered the package contained two boxes of organic baby food. However, inside each box were sealed aluminum bags that contained a total of 271 grams of ketamine.

According to the DEA, ketamine is a anesthetic with hallucinogenic effects sometimes used in sexual assault crimes, known by street names including Special K and Super K.

The port’s assistant director stated officers use their expertise to target shipments, and questioned why someone would need baby food shipped from overseas.

