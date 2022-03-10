Frances Marilyn Bridges Hines, age 83, a resident of Henning, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Ripley Memorial Gardens in Ripley, TN with Bro. Mike Hutcherson officiating.

Marilyn was born on August 11, 1938, in Lauderdale County. She was a factory worker. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with her dog “Emo”.

She is survived by her brother, Jerald Bridges (Carolyn) of Ripley, TN, and two grandchildren, Kyle Rone and Abbie Gross. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. (Billy) Hines; her parents, Wes Bridges and Mattie Sue Bridges Kirkess; one daughter, Janice Lynn Hines Rone; two sisters, Margaret Thurmond and Florence Elaine Kirkess Gruggett.

The family has requested memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.