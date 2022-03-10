Gibson Co. authorities seek woman who allegedly stole from church
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Department needs help identifying a theft suspect.
According to the department, the female driving the vehicle in these photos allegedly stole property from a church in Yorkville.
The incident took place on Wednesday, March 2, and the suspect’s vehicle appears to be a white, four-door SUV.
If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the sheriff’s department at (731) 855-1121 or (731) 692-3714.
