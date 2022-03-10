Melvin Dane Norwood, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at his home in Stanton, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Brownsville Funeral Home on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Mr. Norwood was born on May 28, 1952, to the late Mathael Hugh Norwood and Mildred Oneal Waddell Norwood. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver and mechanic his whole life. He was a member of the Stanton Baptist Church and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He also was preceded in death by three brothers: Donald Hugh Norwood, Ronnie Wayne Norwood, Teddy Hugh Norwood; and one brother-in-law: Michael Strickland.

He is survived by his wife of over 44 years: Mary Elizabeth Elrod Norwood of Stanton, TN; two sons: Christopher Dane Norwood (Kimberley) of Kilgore, TX, Jason Bradley Norwood (Dawn) of Covington, TN; one daughter: Dana Elizabeth Taylor (Pee Wee) of Stanton, TN; one sister: Beverly Strickland of Stanton, TN; and His Life Long Friend: Timmy Snipes; He leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Hannah Rose Norwood, Lindsey Walker Crain, Nathan Christopher Norwood, Serenity Joyce Ann Conlee , Jennifer Geraldine Conlee; and two great-grandchildren: Brayden Lee and Adalynn Faith.

Pallbearers serving are Allen Baggett, Larry W. McCuan, Charles Moody, Nathan Norwood, Charlie Moody, Keith Norwood. Honorary Pallbearers serving are Josh Dancy, Tyler Turnage and Billy Johnson.