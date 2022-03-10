Mugshots : Madison County : 03/09/22 – 03/10/22

Pearl McKinney Pearl McKinney: Violation of probation

Candice Leal Candice Leal: Violation of probation

Carlos Hunt Carlos Hunt: Violation of probation

Cassandra Giles Cassandra Giles: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Charles McFadden Charles McFadden: Schedule I drug violations, open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license



Dalton Lindsey Dalton Lindsey: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

James Echols James Echols: Violation of probation

Jarred Sayles Jarred Sayles: Failure to appear

Lyndsi Pipkin Lyndsi Pipkin: Violation of probation

Marvin Long Marvin Long: Shoplifting/theft of property



Michael Holman Michael Holman: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Michael Hunt Michael Hunt: Aggravated burglary

Quincy Jones Quincy Jones: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/10/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.