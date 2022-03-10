Reminder: WBBJ-TV broadcasting MeTV on 7.4

JACKSON, Tenn. — As a reminder, WBBJ-TV is broadcasting MeTV!

MeTV, America’s #1 classic television network, is on 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We have expanded its programming line and it can be seen over the air at digital channel 7.4

“We are thrilled to bring MeTV to our viewers here in West Tennessee,” said Mark Brooks, General Manager. “MeTV’s extensive library of TV classics allows us to provide our viewers with some of the most memorable and beloved shows ever on television.”

MeTV, or Memorable Entertainment Television, offers a wide range of engaging, family-friendly programming that features some of the best television series ever produced.

Every week, viewers tune in for a daily line-up of award-winning favorites spanning the comedy, drama, western and sci-fi genres.

Notable programs include M*A*S*H, Perry Mason, The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C., The Brady Bunch, I Love Lucy, Columbo, Gunsmoke, Hogan’s Heroes and the original Star Trek series.

These classic shows are presented with their original opening and closing credits, and with limited commercial interruptions.

MeTV is available to watch nationwide via 196 broadcast TV affiliates in 98% of the U.S., and is also available on cable and satellite in many TV markets.

Viewers can see the complete MeTV Network schedule here.