Funeral service for Rev. Dr. James E. Brown, age 83, will be Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Mother Liberty C.M.E. Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Rev. Dr. Brown died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Rev. Dr. Brown will be Friday, March 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Rev. Dr. Brown will lie-in-state at Mother Liberty C. M. E. Church on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.