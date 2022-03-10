Russian TV boosts Kremlin line on invasion after slow start

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — It took several days after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for state media to gear up a campaign of widespread public support for the military action.

Viewers of Russian state TV now are told that Russian troops are in Ukraine to save people there from “neo-Nazis” and to disarm a country that was preparing to wage war on its own population.

At home, reports are shown of convoys of cars where passengers wave Russian flags.

There’s video of people forming a large letter “Z,” which has become a symbol of the Russian military.

The narrative seeks to counter fast-spreading spreading antiwar sentiment.

