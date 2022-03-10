Woman celebrates 100 years of life in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman has a big reason to celebrate.

Agnes Idella “Dorothy” Owens is celebrating her 100th birthday!







She, her family and friends all dressed up in a themed roaring 20s attire for the party at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jackson.

Owens is a native of Bolivar and now lives in Jackson. She married Curtis Bell “Kirk” Owens in 1957.

She has twin daughters, nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

From all of us at WBBJ 7 eyewitness News, we want to wish Agnes a happy 100th birthday!

