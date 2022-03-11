Biden grants storm disaster declaration for Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has granted a major disaster declaration for seven Tennessee counties as a result of a winter storm last month.

The declaration will give local jurisdictions and some private, nonprofit organizations access to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency says the affected counties are Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

Gov. Bill Lee requested the declaration, and the state’s two U.S. senators and nine U.S. House members asked Biden to approve it.

The ice storm brought freezing rain, sleet and snow to West and Middle Tennessee on Feb. 3 and 4.

