FHU celebrates birthday of beloved staff member

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local college celebrated the birthday of a beloved staff member.

Freed-Hardeman University celebrated the birthday of Chancellor Milton Sewell.

Sewell says he was beyond surprised at the event that they threw for him and that it was beyond anything he had ever seen.

He also says that he’ll never forget this day for as long as he lives.

“This is the best birthday that I ever had in my life. I never had one like this, and Freed-Hardman folks know how to throw a birthday party. Chris Rayme is probably the best at it that I have ever seen,” Sewell said.

Sewell says he’s eternally grateful for everything and everyone that supports him.

