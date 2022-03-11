Juanita Faye Smith Young, age 87, resident of Hickory Withe, Tennessee and wife of Don Young, departed this life Friday morning, March 11, 2022 at her home.

Juanita was born April 2, 1934 in Itawamba County, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Floyd Smith and Helon Buse Smith. She was a homemaker throughout her life and loved her garden. She was a member of the Hemerocallis Society of Madison County.

Mrs. Young is survived by her husband, Don Young of Hickory Withe, TN; two daughters, Victoria Bass (Rob Thomson) of Bartlett, TN and Lisa Young of Hickory Withe, TN; her son, Don Young, Jr. (Tinia) of Huntsville, AL; her brother, John Marvin Smith (Frances) of Itawamba County, MS; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held for the family.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

