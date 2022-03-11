Michelle Varossa Rounds, (Micki) age 76, resident of Somerville and wife of Harold Rounds, departed this life Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett with her family beside her.

Micki left us with love and a better world. Born and raised in Memphis, she moved around the country for a few years, then returned to Memphis, where she became one of the earliest employees to join Federal Express. She dug in with the other pioneers of overnight delivery and excellent service, enduring the hard years of struggle to survive, then building a class of service that we all take for granted today, FedEx. Starting with a clerical position, she became a trusted and productive Service Engineer.

Micki was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Varossa and Hazel Teague, and her sister, Patricia Reed. The family she leaves behind includes her husband, Hal Rounds, her own two children, Billy Butcher, Jr. of Germantown and Amy Pearce (Wade) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and two stepsons, Adrian Rounds (Lynda) and Judson Rounds of California. Grandchildren are Billy Butcher III, Michael Butcher (Morgan), Kolby Butcher, Presley Pearce, Quinn Pearce, Richard Rounds, and Amanda Rounds; one great- granddaughter, Hudson Butcher; and her brother, Joseph Varossa (Debra) of Lebanon, Tennessee.

All who knew her were blessed by her desire to help and nurture, amused by her surprising wit and comforted by her warm and caring friendship. Her most consistent motivations were to support and love her family, her friends – old and new – and her country. She was dedicated to her faith, and in her church found many friends who share the same source of peace. Her fight to overcome Multiple Sclerosis and its cruelties lasted many years; it aroused the greatest admiration and respect from all who knew her.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Rounds will be held at 12 noon Thursday, March 17, 2022 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville with Father Robbie Favazza officiating. Interment will follow in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. A visitation for Mrs. Rounds will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with a Recitation of the Rosary following at 7 P.M.

Instead of flowers, for those who prefer to support a useful quest, we suggest a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society – https://www. nationalmssociety.org/Donate

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.