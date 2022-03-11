Residents discuss the hunt for the cheapest gas

JACKSON, Tenn. — As the price of gas continues to increase, so does the search for the best deal.

People in Henderson say their gas stations are far more expensive than some other nearby cities.

A local resident says he’s shocked that the prices keep inflating.

“You know I’m originally from Ripley, so you know over there it’s about $3.89, but you know the price is steadily rising. Right now this is probably the most expensive I have seen so far,” said Henderson resident Cody Stanley.

Stanley says he’s not willing to pay more for gas if it continues to increase.

“Fourteen dollars and nine cents is probably the most I’m fixing to spend right now on gas. Well I’m fixing to put 50 in so let’s hope it does fill it up,” Stanley said.

He says the gas in Ripley is far less than in Henderson.

“Murphy is the cheapest that I’ve seen right now. It was like $3.89,” Stanley said.

People in Lexington say it’s ridiculous to spend this much on gas when the cost of living hasn’t increased.

Gregory Albea, a Humboldt resident, says this could cause a lot of people to become financially unstable.

“It’s ridiculous right now. Man, the prices is like up there. I don’t know. Hopefully they go back down. As for right now, it’s shutting a lot of things down for folks that’s not financially stable,” Albea said.

Albea says it hasn’t completely affected him yet, but he feels if prices continue to rise it certainly will.

“Not really, not really. I just got to make sure I keep money coming in because the price is so high right now,” Albea said.

Albea says he thinks Humboldt has the cheapest gas and Jackson has the most expensive.

A majority of those we interviewed say $3.89 is the cheapest price for gas they’ve seen this week.

