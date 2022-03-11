Suspect killed, officer wounded during hostage rescue in Covington

COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect was killed and an officer wounded Friday when police entered a Tennessee business to rescue a woman being held hostage.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley told news outlets the suspect was fatally shot by a sniper after exchanging fire with officers.

News outlets report a man held a woman hostage at Dean’s Tax Service in Covington overnight before officers decided to go inside.

The officer and the woman were taken to a hospital to be treated.

Both were expected to recover.

Beasley says authorities attempted to negotiate, but the suspect cut communications with officers early Friday.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.