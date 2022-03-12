Famed Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville up for sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville record store that was opened by Opry legend Ernest Tubb in 1947 will close as the building is being put up for sale.

Owners announced on Friday that the shop on Broadway will close in the spring after being in its current location since 1951, citing circumstances “out of our control.”

The record store was the original home of the Midnite Jamboree, a late-night radio show that aired after the Grand Ole Opry radio broadcast.

But the city’s historic downtown area has drastically changed in recent years with many buildings being replaced with celebrity-themed bars, restaurants and other tourist-centered attractions.

