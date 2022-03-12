Snow Brings Slick Roads To West Tennessee

Weather Update – Saturday, March 12 – 7:15 AM

Slick Roads Remain….

Common totals ranged from 2 to 4 inches of snow with isolated areas up to 6 inches by early Saturday morning and the secondary roads are snow packed while the main roads had slick spots. Bridges and overpasses were packed with ice in the early morning hours. Conditions will gradually improve into the late morning as we go just above freezing in the afternoon combined with sunshine through the weekend.

Snow was heavy enough to limit visibility and make driving a challenge at times and over around Lexington east, we had totals adding up over 5 inches. Roads were starting to melt off some by 9 am thanks to sunshine melting the packed snow underneath. Winter certainly reminding us it is still around!

Heavy snow and gusty winds fell mainly between 6 and 11 pm Friday with lingering snow showers into the earlier morning. Travel is not recommended this morning but roads will gradually improve into the late morning and afternoon as a combination of sunshine and above freezing temperatures occur.

TODAY:

Sunny skies and a cold start with morning lows in the lower 20’s and brisk northwest winds around 17 mph. Windchills in the single digits.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and bitter cold with lows around 20 and light north winds around 8 mph.

TOMORROW:

Sunday will bring a bitter cold start with some lingering black ice and slick spots, otherwise, warmer in the afternoon with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50’s. Snow mostly melt away all together in the afternoon tomorrow.

NEXT WEEK:

By Monday, warmer weather returns with highs in the lower 60’s. Sunsets should also be after 7PM. However, you may not get to enjoy them too much. A few scattered showers should return later in the evening and last overnight. Lows should remain in the upper 40’s. Showers should taper off Tuesday morning with highs in the upper 60’s. Partly sunny skies remain but it will be a little breezy. Overnight lows drop back into the 40’s with mostly clear skies. By Wednesday, cloud coverage increases slightly but a little sunshine remains. Temperatures are continuing to climb into the 70’s by the afternoon.

