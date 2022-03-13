Mary Evelyn Cannon Jones, age 79, resident of Covington, Tennessee and wife of the late J.W. Jones, departed this life on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Mary was born October 21, 1942 in Somerville, Tennessee to the late Willie Reece Cannon and Mary Alvie Thompson Cannon. She was a caregiver to the elderly for many years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking and taking care of her little dog, Lizzie.

Mary is survived by four brothers, Bill Cannon, Raymond Cannon (Dell), Robert Cannon and Cecil Cannon (Joyce); four sisters, Lillie Sprayberry, Sue Teague, Cathy Disbro and Ellen Fraley (James); and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Jones; granddaughter, Paige Jones; and her brother, Lester Cannon.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Jones will be held at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

