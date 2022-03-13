Non-profit supports local students

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local non-profit organization is giving back to students in need.

The Student Award Center is awarding students in West Tennessee from K-12 with scholarships up to $7,000.





Katie McGill, the executive director of the Student Award Center, says this is about investing in the youth that will someday run our world.

She says they are currently partnered with St.Mary’s Sacred Heart and Jackson Christian School.

“Every child is unique and different and we all know they learn differently. And we want them all to be able to have the best possible chance for success that starts with their education. Education is the foundation for their future success,” McGill said.

To find out more information, visit studentwardcenter.com.