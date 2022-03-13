Union University spreads gospel through the power of music

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college partnered with a local church to bring West Tennessee together for praise and gospel.

Union University partnered with the Englewood Baptist Church in hopes of spreading gospel through the power of music.

John Kinchen, Chair of the Department of Music at Union University says he’s excited to be hosting and orchestrating such a grand event.

Kinchen says he’s been working with other groups around Jackson to bring more to the concert than ever before.

“Tonight we’re actually combining our forces together. So, we have their choir joining our choir and we’re just looking to praise the lord and lift our voices in such a significant way,” said Kinchen.

This is the 4th annual Night of Worship and Kinchen says he wants this one to be more memorable than the ones before.

He says music is the one universal language that connects us all and being able to use those gifts to spread praise, is simply amazing.

“We started back in 2019, our first night of worship programs for Union University and so, now we’re in year four and looking forward to having many more,” said Kinchen.

He says it is Union University’s mission to incorporate Jesus, if only a little bit, into most of what they do.

“In anything that we do, we want the lord, Jesus Christ to be edified and lifted up. Our focus in Union University is not just to always perform, but to always make sure that Jesus is the center. So, this kind of event brings a pivotal moment where we draw our attention to him,” said Kinchen.

Kinchen says the lineup for the Night of Worship is packed with talented musicians.

“We have incredible musicians. We have our worship band, we have our praise singer, we have our orchestra, we have our choir. We have our vocal acapella group that will be performing tonight and all of these forces come together with one objection, to be able to glorify Jesus Christ in this region,” said Kinchen.

Officials at Union University say they will be hosting more events and to visit their website for more information.