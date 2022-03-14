3 suspects wanted after weekend shooting in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for three people following a weekend shooting.

Around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, officers were dispatched to Longfellow Street after reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, they discovered a 22-year-old Dyersburg man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a release, authorities learned the man had been shot at by at least three gunmen. When a relative of the victim returned gunfire, the suspects fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis, however, details on his condition are unknown at this time.

Following the incident, arrest warrants for aggravated assault have been issued for three individuals: 24-year-old Deshawn Gorman, 21-year-old Damaris Neal, and 19-year-old Demauzay Jackson.

The release states that all of the suspects are from Dyersburg.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their location is asked to call Dyersburg police at (731) 285-1212 or CrimeStoppers at (731) 285-8477.

For more local crime stories, click here.