A Mostly Dry Monday In Store But Rain Showers Return Shortly

Weather Article – Monday, March 14 – 7:15 AM

TODAY:

A pleasant and mild morning starts off our week with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s that will gradually warm into the 60’s this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine will remain with us for the first part of the day. A light breeze may be felt with most wind speeds in the single digits. Over the evening, cloud coverage will continue to increase along with the chance of rain. However, most showers should hold off until 10PM until overnight. Lows should drop into the 40’s for partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

Scattered and light showers will begin early in the morning and last into the evening. Most showers should come in for those south of I-40. Only around 0.1″-0.3″ is expected for most across the region. Highs should reach into the 60’s between the batches of showers. Most wind speeds should remain in the single digits with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Similar conditions last overnight with lows dropping into the 40’s once again. Showers should begin to taper off in between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning.

THIS WEEK:

After showers taper off Wednesday, mostly clear skies should move in. Highs should continue climbing into the upper 60’s. Lows overnight will remain in the 50’s and continue warming up by Thursday. Sunshine continues by the afternoon with showers picking up late into the evening. Scattered showers remain Friday morning with a few embedded storms possible. However, at the moment, no severe threat is looking likely for our area. Most of the severe threat should remain south of West Tennessee. Showers and storms taper off overnight after the passing cold front, bringing more sunshine, dry conditions, and mild temperatures by the weekend.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com