Applications open for JAC Grant funding

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Arts Council is taking applications for JAC Grant funding.

The news release says grant funds will go to one organization with a clear and single-project focus, and can range from $500 to $5,000.

The funds are for a variety of arts projects within Madison County, the release says.

The release says funds for the program come from the City of Jackson and contributors to the council.

You can apply here. The deadline is April 29.

