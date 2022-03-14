Love Your Block helps residents take next steps on projects

JACKSON, Tenn. — The next step in helping neighbors love their block is coming on April 4.

The City of Jackson says a Community Application Assistance Workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at T.R. White Sportsplex.

The workshop, which is hosted by Love Your Block — Jackson, TN, will offer help with applying for mini-grants and additional information.

“Our first meet and greet session was a great success and we received a lot of feedback from the community,” said Love Your Block Fellow Jameson Colbert. “This workshop session takes it a step further by giving residents tools and information to move forward with their projects.”

The workshop will have booths from UT-AG Extension Office and Master Gardeners, Southwest HRA, the United Way of West Tennessee and Jackson Financial Empowerment Center, Jackson Fire Department, Health and Sanitation, Groundskeeping, and Keep Jackson Beautiful.

“We are excited about this workshop,” said AmeriCorp Vista Abby Palmer. “We learned from our first meeting that residents are truly passionate about their community and we look forward to helping them love their block even more.”

