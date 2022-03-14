Mugshots : Madison County : 03/11/22 – 03/14/22

Christopher Lyons: Misuse of 911

Angel Baker: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

Anibai Vega: Failure to appear

April Lee: Failure to appear

Brandon Donaldson: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, criminal impersonation, vandalism, evading arrest



Bunnie Dickerson: Disorderly conduct, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest

Cassede Brice: Leaving the scene of an accident

Constance Moore-Madden: Forgery, violation of probation

Cory Hainley: Forgery, schedule I drug violations

Daniel Taylor: Failure to appear



Derek Thornsberry: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

Felicia Harrington: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Gerald Stevens: Violation of probation

Jakari Ingram: Schedule VI drug violations

Jakob Tweedlie: Failure to comply



Johnathan Watson: Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

Jordan Williams: Schedule IV drug violations

Lakesha Roberson: Simple domestic assault

Michael Willmont: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

Natallie Hurley: Violation of probation, failure to appear



Ralphele Wilson: Failure to appear

Richard Hanson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence

Ryan Nachlinger: Failure to appear

Shanae Smith: Shoplifting/theft of property

Sheena Robertson: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Tamia Hayes: Failure to appear

Tiffanie Kirk: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Tracy Hampton: Simple domestic assault

Vivian Mercer: Driving under the influence

William Lawson: Public indecency/indecent exposure



Xavier Cullum: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/14/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.