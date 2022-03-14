Mugshots : Madison County : 03/11/22 – 03/14/22 March 14, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Misuse of 911 Show Caption Hide Caption Angel Baker Angel Baker: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Anibai Vega Anibai Vega: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption April Lee April Lee: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Brandon Donaldson Brandon Donaldson: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, criminal impersonation, vandalism, evading arrest Brandon Donaldson: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000, criminal impersonation, vandalism, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Bunnie Dickerson Bunnie Dickerson: Disorderly conduct, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption Cassede Brice Cassede Brice: Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption Constance Moore-Madden Constance Moore-Madden: Forgery, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Cory Hainley Cory Hainley: Forgery, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Daniel Taylor Daniel Taylor: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Derek Thornsberry Derek Thornsberry: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption Felicia Harrington Felicia Harrington: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Gerald Stevens Gerald Stevens: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Jakari Ingram Jakari Ingram: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Jakob Tweedlie Jakob Tweedlie: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption Johnathan Watson Johnathan Watson: Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption Jordan Williams Jordan Williams: Schedule IV drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption Lakesha Roberson Lakesha Roberson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Michael Willmont Michael Willmont: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption Natallie Hurley Natallie Hurley: Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Ralphele Wilson Ralphele Wilson: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Richard Hanson Richard Hanson: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption Ryan Nachlinger Ryan Nachlinger: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Shanae Smith Shanae Smith: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption Sheena Robertson Sheena Robertson: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Tamia Hayes Tamia Hayes: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Tiffanie Kirk Tiffanie Kirk: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Tracy Hampton Tracy Hampton: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Vivian Mercer Vivian Mercer: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption William Lawson William Lawson: Public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption Xavier Cullum Xavier Cullum: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 03/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 03/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter