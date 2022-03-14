Officials share update on Jackson-Madison County air travel

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Prepared to travel by air?

The wait might not be too much longer.

Members of the Jackson-Madison County Airport Authority met Monday.

According to Executive Director Steve Smith, they discussed the bi-partisan infrastructure law and looking at which projects to fund through that law.

As for a new airline, Smith says the recommendation was Southern Airways Express. But now it’s a waiting game.

“We’re still waiting for the Department of Transportation in DC to give us the nod on whether or not it will be Southern Airways Express or somebody else,” Smith said.

Smith says if the decision is Southern Airways Express, their tentative start date will be in May.

